Boeing Wins $13.8B Singapore Airlines Order

Singapore Airlines announced a $13.8 billion order to buy 39 Boeing wide-body aircraft as it pursues expansion opportunities, a setback for the U.S. planemaker's rival Airbus Group in the fight for long-term orders.

Airbus Group has flagged its intention to build a bigger version of its A350, although these plans have been placed on hold amid uncertainty over demand for wide-body jets.

In a statement on Thursday, SIA said it agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s to tap additional growth and for fleet modernization through the next decade.

"Today's major order for widebody aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, providing the SIA Group with additional expansion opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading position," said CEO Goh Choon Phong.

Airlines typically get discounts on list prices when placing large orders.

SIA said this would be the airline's first order for the newest 777 variant that is currently under development, the 777-9. SIA is already the launch customer for the 787-10, which is also currently in development, having placed an initial order in 2013 for 30 aircraft for delivery from the 2018/19 financial year.

