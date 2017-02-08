Business events scheduled for Thursday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for December, 10 a.m.

The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TOKYO — Nissan reports third-quarter earnings.