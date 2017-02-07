UPMC Altoona nurses' union voting on tentative contract

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's hospital in Altoona has reached a tentative contract agreement with its nurses.

The (Altoona) Mirror (http://bit.ly/2jYNRhN ) reports the members of SEIU Healthcare PA will vote Tuesday on the news deal, after details of it are explained to them.

The last contract expired Dec. 31 and the union has been negotiating with UPMC Altoona officials since October.

The nurses took a strike vote after rejecting UPMC's "final" contract offer in December, but both sides agreed to extend the old contract into January and then again into February while talks continued.

Details of the deal were not immediately available.