The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending February 3:

Fiction

1. An Accidental Death by Peter Grainger, narrated by Gildart Jackson (Tantor Audio)

2. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

3. The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill, narrated by Christina Moore (Recorded Books)

4. Write to Die by Charles Rosenberg, narrated by Will Damron (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer, narrated by Ellen Archer (Hachette Audio)

6. A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman, narrated by George Newbern (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

7. Notes of a Native Son by James Baldwin, narrated by Ron Butler (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

8. A Dog's Purpose by W. Bruce Cameron, narrated by William Dufris (Macmillan Audio)

9. Bright Side by Kim Holden, narrated by Roger Wayne and Lidia Dornet (Tantor Audio)

10. Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner, narrated by Luke Daniels and Teri Schnaubelt (Brilliance Audio)

Nonfiction

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (Harper Audio)

2. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Real Food, Fake Food: Why You Don't Know What You're Eating and What You Can Do About It by Larry Olmsted, narrated by Jonathan Yen (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek, narrated by the author (Gildan Media, LLC)

6. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, narrated by Robin Miles (HarperAudio)

7. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carngie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

9. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo, narrated by Emily Woo Zeller (Tantor Audio)

10. The Undoing Project: A Friendship that Changed Our Minds by Michael Lewis, narrated by Dennis Boutsikaris (Simon & Schuster Audio)

