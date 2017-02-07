Nielsen Gains Accreditation For Digital Measurement Of Linear TV Audiences From The Media Ratings Council

Nielsen Holdings took a step Tuesday toward better TV audience measurement in the digital age. Nielsen said its digital measurement in the TV ratings received accreditation by the Media Rating Council. This measurement method accounts for traditional linear TV viewing that occurs on desktop and mobile devices. Nielsen launched the method in 2015 and it is currently used by Walt Disney Co.'s ABC and Freeform, as well as CBS Corp. and Univision. It's the first method looking at programming viewed on computers and mobile devices to garner accreditation from the Media Rating Council. "We've seen undeniable changes in content consumption behavior and, more than ever, ensuring we have measurement capabilities in the industry to adequately capture audience digital and linear viewing is critical," Jed Meyer, executive vice president of corporate research at Univision said in a statement. "Nielsen's MRC accreditation reaffirms the importance of transparent and accountable TV ratings for digital, especially as companies like Univision serve our respective audiences whenever and wherever they choose." Nielsen is still working to receive accreditation for other measurements that make up its Total Audience method, but this accreditation gives additional confidence to advertisers and networks when determining the reach and effectiveness of content.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.