Bill would let developer reopen Revel without casino license

A New Jersey legislator is pushing for a change to the state's gambling laws that would enable the owner of the former Revel casino to reopen it without getting a casino license.

The bill introduced Monday by Democratic state Sen. Raymond Lesniak would allow Glenn Straub to lease a portion of Revel to an outside company that would operate a casino after getting a license.

Lesniak is running in the Democratic primary for governor.

Straub lost a bid last week to be exempted from the requirement that he obtain a casino license of some sort before reopening the property as the rebranded Ten resort.

The Casino Control Commission ruled that nothing is stopping Straub from reopening the property as a hotel, but he must be licensed if gambling is included.

Straub plans to appeal.