Invitation Homes Trading Slightly Above Issue Price In Market Debut

Shares of Invitation Homes , a real-estate investment trust, were trading at $20.16, just above the company's initial public offering issue price, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday. Invitation Homes sold 77 million shares to raise $1.54 billion, marking the largest IPO on a U.S. exchange in more than a year, according to The Wall Street Journal. Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan Chase were the lead underwriters on the deal.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.