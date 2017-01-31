U.S. Stocks Preserve Monthly Gains Amid Selloff

U.S. stocks finished January higher on Tuesday despite a two-session selloff following a controversial immigration ban from President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.04 points, or 0.5%, to finish at 19,864.09, with shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. weighing on the average. For January, the Dow closed up 0.5%. The S&P 500 index closed down 2.03 points, or 0.1%, at 2,278.87, for a monthly gain of 1.8%. Industrials and financials weighed on the index Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite index ticked up 1.07 points to finish at 5,614.79, for a monthly gain of 4.3%.
