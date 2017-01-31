Dow Drops Triple-digits Again Despite Bullish Broader Market Breadth

The Dow Jones Industrial Average may have slumped 107 points, the second-straight triple-digit loss, but market internals showed that the broad stock market actually rose. The number of advancing stocks outnumbered declining stocks by a 1,856-to-1,057 score on the NYSE and by a 1,690-to-1,100 margin on the Nasdaq exchange. And share volume in advancing stocks was 56% of total volume on the NYSE and 54% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, after falling 123 points on Monday, only 9 of the Dow's 30 stocks gained ground on Tuesday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up less than 0.1%.
