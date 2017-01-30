What Is Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement?

Anticipating retirement, a cherished symbol of freedom, can be daunting when you consider the amount of planning and knowledge it requires. It's no small task to successfully invest enough to be able to enjoy the rest of your life without the support of full-time wage income.

But planning paves the way for success, and knowledge gives you more control over the future. Wouldn't it be nice to rule your financial destiny?

Rule Your Retirement(RYR) is The Motley Fool's monthly newsletter and online knowledge center that provides investors with education and actionable advice on topics like portfolio asset allocation, choosing the right types of retirement accounts, investment calculations for set retirement goals, and numerous other topics relevant to planning for and enjoying a rewarding retirement.

Rule Your Retirement Advisor Robert Brokamp. Image source: The Motley Fool.

Advisor Robert Brokamp guides you on the path to increasing your resources for retirement. A Fool since 1999, Brokamp is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), and has edited and written hundreds of articles for Fool.com. He's the author of The Motley Fool's Guide to Paying for School, as well as the co-author of The Motley Fool Personal Finance Workbook. Widely respected in the investment community, Brokamp has also been a guest speaker on retirement income issues at a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) "seniors" summit.

Frequent content and powerful tools

Subscribers to Rule Your Retirement receive an email digest of the previous week's content each Thursday, and a monthly digest on the first Thursday of each month.Subscribers also get access to a wealth of retirement tools and information on the Rule Your Retirement site.

One of the most valuable tools is RYR's set of model portfolios. These portfolios are structured to help you invest in a cost-efficient manner by suggesting a mix of either indexed mutual funds (the Index Fund Model Portfolio), or exchange-traded funds (the All-ETF Model Portfolio). Both asset allocation models come in three time-sensitive versions: "More Than 10 Years From Retirement," "Within 10 Years of Retirement," and "In Retirement."

Other tools are available in a variety of formats. Are you curious to know if you're on track to retire? Watch a webinar on the RYR site that demonstrates how to use a comprehensive calculator to answer this crucial question.

Interested in learning how to maximize future Social Security benefits? Read the special report on RYR entitled "Money for a Lifetime: Seven Simple Steps to Getting the Most From Social Security."

When you join Rule Your Retirement, you'll also become part of The Motley Fool community. You'll be able to interact with other subscribers on the RYR discussion boards, and ask questions or provide your own insights. Participating on the boards is a fun way to increase your retirement knowledge and delve deeper with like-minded investors into questions relevant to your future.

Ruling your retirement involves more than investing

Image source: Getty Images.

If you really want to take control of your retirement, you've probably realized that the journey encompasses much more than the ability to pick a few good investments.

Thus, the RYR site is organized to provide quick access to the following eleven topics, giving the investor a clear and logical framework to think and learn about essential issues before and during retirement:

Portfolio

Funds

Saving

Everyday Finances

Accounts

Estate Planning

How to Retire

Property and Mortgages

Insurance

Paying for College

Health and Wellness

The importance of having insight into the above categories can't be overstated. For example, the section on "Accounts" focuses primarily on IRAs, 401(k)s, and Roth IRAs, the three most common retirement account types an individual investor will encounter. Understanding how to allocate your pre- and post-tax earnings among these accounts can have a tremendous impact on the ultimate size of your retirement fund.

Yet, as RYR subscribers know, the implications of smaller, and often innocuous-seeming decisions you'll make regarding your retirement accounts over the years can either make or cost you thousands more.

This concept, the compounding impact of decisions, plays out across all of the major topics listed above. So you can see how just a little time invested in each section can disproportionately reward your effort.

Ready to take action?

We know that preparing for retirement can feel overwhelming. That's why we designed Rule Your Retirement to be a rich resource you can rely on to make progress toward your personal retirement goals and objectives. To learn how to get access to its useful content and powerful tools, backed by a 30-day, 100% membership-fee-back guarantee, simply click here.

