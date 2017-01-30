Trump To Add CIA Director To National Security Council

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will add the Mike Pompeo, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, to the National Security Council, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday. The CIA chief hasn't been a member of the NSC since 2005 when the director of national intelligence was formed, he said. Over the weekend, Trump was criticized for including his chief strategist Steve Bannon on the NSC's principals committee, while appearing to demote the director of National Intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Some analysts said including Bannon would mix politics with military matters. Spicer said the reports were "utter nonsense" and director of the DNI and the Joint Chiefs chairman could attend principals meetings if they wished.
