Judge rejects $80M penalty in Wal-Mart truck drivers lawsuit

A federal judge in San Francisco won't force Wal-Mart to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retail giant failed to pay hundreds of California truck drivers minimum wage for certain tasks.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled Wednesday that Wal-Mart acted in good faith and reasonably believed its payment policy met California law.

An email to an attorney for the drivers wasn't immediately returned.

A jury in November found Wal-Mart failed to pay the drivers minimum wage for inspecting their vehicles before and after trips and for taking 10-hour layovers and 10-minute rest breaks.

Jurors awarded the workers more than $54 million in back wages. The drivers requested additional damages and penalties.

The company had argued that it paid drivers for activities that included smaller tasks.