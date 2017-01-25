Dow Closes Above 20,000 For The First Time

U.S. stocks recorded a trifecta of all-time highs on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 20,000 milestone for the first time. The Dow gained 155.12 points, or 0.8%, to 20,067.90, while the S&P 500 climbed 18.28 points, or 0.8%, to 2,298.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 55.38 points, or 1%, to 5,656.34. Boeing Co. [s ba] shares leapt after the aircraft maker reported earnings that were much better than expected. Texas Instruments Inc. rose after reporting strong earnings late Tuesday. AT&T Inc. , Qualcomm Inc. and eBay Inc. report earnings after the close.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.