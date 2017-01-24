Why GoPro Inc. Stock Popped Today

GoPro's Karma drone could be poised for a strong relaunch this year. Image source: GoPro, Inc.

Continue Reading Below

What happened

Shares of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) climbed as much as 11.1% early Tuesday, then settled to trade up 7.9% as of 2:00 p.m. EST following an encouraging analyst note.

So what

More specifically, Pacific Crest analyst Brad Erickson reiterated his sector weight rating on GoPro shares, and offered a fair value estimate of between $9 and $10 per share. For perspective, GoPro closed yesterday's trading session at $9.40 per share.

The credit for his slightly more bullish stance goes to a combination of increased estimates for Karma drone shipments this year, GoPro's "impressive ability to pivot point-of-purchase displays" to sell its $300 Karma Grip stabilizer when it became clear recalls would delay Karma's launch, and stronger-than-expected holiday demand for GoPro's new flagship HERO 5 camera line. Assuming GoPro relaunches Karma some time in the second quarter, Erickson also believes it will be able to ship 150,000 Karma drone units this year, driving incremental revenue of $88 million.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

This shouldn't be entirely surprising. After all, GoPro already indicated its core camera device lineup was enjoying strong demand early in the holiday season. And just a few weeks ago, GoPro confirmed it'sready to relaunch Karma in 2017, while promising more details to that end along with its fourth-quarter 2016 earnings report early next month. As it stands, it's hard to blame investors for their renewed optimism as Wall Street jumps on board, and it's no surprise to see GoPro stock trading higher today.

10 stocks we like better than GoPro

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GoPro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2017



Steve Symington has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends GoPro. The Motley Fool has the following options: short January 2019 $12 calls on GoPro and long January 2019 $12 puts on GoPro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.