'La La Land,' Lions Gate Look To Break Records With 14 Oscar Nominations

La La Land," distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. led the way with 14 Oscar nominations Tuesday, when The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 2017 nominees. "La La Land's nominations, which include best picture, director, actor and actress, tie the record number garnered by "Titanic," which won 11 in 1998 and "All About Eve," which grabbed six wins in 1950. "La La Land" earlier this year won the Golden Globe for best musical and comedy film and is expected to go head to head with "Moonlight," which won the Globe for best drama picture. Shares of Lions Gate are up more than 4.5% in the year so far, while the S&P 500 Index is up more than 1%. The Oscars ceremony will air at 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb 26 on ABC.
