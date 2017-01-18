Former President George H.W. Bush Admitted To Hospital: Report

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, KHOU 11 News reported Wednesday, citing his office chief of staff Jean Becker. Bush, who is 92 years old, is "doing fine," Becker told the CBS affiliate station. No reason was given for Bush's admission to the Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, but the former U.S. leader has previously been treated for a neck fracture, shortness of breath and fever. He regularly uses a wheelchair and suffers from a form of Parkinson's Disease, according to KHOU. Bush served a term as president from 1989 to 1993 and before that, was vice president to Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1989.
