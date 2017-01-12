Amazon To Create More Than 100,000 Full-time Jobs In The Next 18 Months

Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday that it will create more than 100,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs across the U.S. over the next 18 months. The new additions will take the U.S. full-time workforce from 180,000 in 2016 to more than 280,000 by mid-2018. The new jobs will be nationwide and cut across functions from software developers and engineers to entry-level positions, the company said. Most will be in fulfillment centers currently under construction in states including Texas, California and New Jersey. Amazon says it has created more than 150,000 jobs in the U.S. over the past five years. In addition to job creation, the company said more than 9,000 employees have taken advantage of the Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for a variety of courses. Amazon shares are down 0.2% in premarket trading, but are up 29.3% for the past 12 months. The S&P 500 index is up 17.4% for the last year.

