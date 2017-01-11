The BBC Looks To Challenge Netflix, Amazon In Online Content In UK: Report

The British Broadcasting Corporation said on Wednesday it has plans to go after online content giants Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. , according to global news organization the AFP. The BBC wants to make its streaming service iPlayer the top online TV service in Britain by 2020, said BBC Director-General Tony Hall in a message to staff. "We need to reinvent iPlayer," he said. "Our goal, even in the face of rapid growth by our competitors, is for iPlayer to be the No. 1 online TV service in the UK." The iPlayer service is popular among viewers looking to catch up on BBC content, but taking on the likes of Amazon and Netflix is a major feat. The two companies have dug deeper roots in the country as they continue their world-wide push. iPlayer would remain limited to Britain, AFP reported.

