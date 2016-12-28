On Our Radar

Spare a dime? Cities install meters to combat panhandling

In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 photo, Joe Drury, who said he is homeless, sits near a parking-style meter in Annapolis, Md., used to collect loose change from those who might otherwise give money to those begging on the street. Drury said the meters may help charities, but they do nothing for him. The first of the meters designed to help the homeless went up in Denver in 2007 and dozens of other cities have followed suit. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. –  In cities across the country, parking-style meters collect loose change from donors in an attempt to cut down on panhandling.

New Haven, Connecticut, is among the latest to install the meters, which sit curbside and collect donations in the form of cash or credit cards for programs that benefit the homeless.

Some advocates for the homeless say the meters do little to stop the needy from requesting handouts and question whether it's worth the cost to install and maintain them.

The first meters went up in 2007 in Denver. They were recently installed in Pasadena, California; Indianapolis; and Corpus Christi, Texas.