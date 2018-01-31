Daimler Suspends Employee in Connection With Diesel Fume Tests

Daimler AG (DAI.XE) has suspended an employee in connection with diesel-exhaust testing on animals and humans, and said it would have an external law firm look into the activities of the group behind the tests.

Continue Reading Below

The suspended employee had been a board member of the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector, or EUGT, which conducted tests aimed at disproving links between diesel emissions and respiratory illnesses.

"We are appalled by the nature and implementation of the studies," Daimler said Wednesday.

The tests, conducted in the U.S. in 2013, were commissioned by EUGT, which was funded by German car makers Daimler, Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) and BMW AG (BMW.XE).

On Tuesday, Volkswagen accepted the suspension of its chief lobbyist Thomas Steg in connection with the scandal.

Write to Max Bernhard at Max.Bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 10:19 ET (15:19 GMT)