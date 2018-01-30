Oil Futures Maintain Post-API Selloff

Oil futures remained lower in midday Asian trading Wednesday, maintaining the added decline seen after a U.S. industry group released its weekly inventory report.

--March light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.8% at $63.96 a barrel in the Globex trading session after logging its biggest drop in nearly two months Tuesday at 1.6%. March Brent was recently down 0.7% at $68.52.

--The American Petroleum Institute said late Tuesday that U.S. inventories rose 3.2 million barrels last week, nearly double the increase expected to be in Wednesday's government report.

