Pfizer Plans $5 Billion Boost in U.S. Manufacturing From Tax Law Changes

Pfizer reported a surge in profit due to gains from the recently enacted tax law and the drugmaker said it plans to pay a tax of $15 billion on overseas profits over the next eight years.

Apple to Cut iPhone X Production in the Face of Weak Demand

Apple is slashing planned production of the iPhone X for the three-month period ending March 31 in a sign of weaker-than-expected demand for the pricey handset.

Aetna Profit Rises on Lower Restructuring Costs

Aetna reported earnings that rose from a year ago, as the insurer had lower costs from restructuring in its latest quarter, but revenue fell because of lower income from premiums.

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan to Partner on Health Care

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

Harley-Davidson to Consolidate Plant as Sales Decline Continues

Harley-Davidson recorded a fourth consecutive year of declining sales as the Milwaukee motorcycle maker struggles to attract riders. The company plans to close its assembly plant in Kansas City.

Retail Rents Decline in Big U.S. Cities as Landlords Succumb to Retail Storm

Malls in smaller cities have been suffering for years from store closures as retailers adjust their store footprints to changing consumption habits and rising online sales.Now retail rents in some of the priciest cities in the U.S. are falling back to earth.

Want the Scoop on Tesla's Model 3? That Will Cost You $500,000

A shortage of Model 3 sedans has created a frenzy among curious competitors, Tesla enthusiasts and auto reviewers to get their hands on the electric car. One engineering firm is capitalizing on the moment by buying cars from early buyers and selling data and CT scans to other auto makers.

Thomson Reuters in Talks to Sell Stake in Unit to Blackstone

Thomson Reuters said it is in advanced talks to a sell a major stake in its financial and risk business to private-equity giant Blackstone Group

How the Tax Overhaul Will Affect Tech Companies' Earnings

Silicon Valley threw its support behind the congressional tax overhaul. How much will the new rules help the bottom line of firms such as Amazon, Apple and Alphabet?

UBM has accepted a GBP3.90 billion takeover offer from Informa, creating the world's largest business-to-business events group.

January 30, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)