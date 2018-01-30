Financials Down Amid Flight From Risk -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies fell as traders fled some of the sectors that have driven the bull run in the early weeks of 2018.

Thomson Reuters is in talks to sell a major stake in its financial and risk business, which provides data and other services to financial institutions, and which generated more than half Thomson Reuters' revenue of $11.2 billion in 2016.

The price of digital currency bitcoin dipped below $10,000 after reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission was halting a $600 million fund-raising operation in the crypto-currency market by an entity known as AriseBank.

Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group named Wall Street veteran Robert Shafir to replace Daniel Och as chief executive officer after a spat between Mr. Och and his lieutenant James Levin.

