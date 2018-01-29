U.S. Government Bonds Fall, With 10-Year Yield Rising Above 2.7%

U.S. government bonds fell as investors focused on diminishing support for debt as the global economy continues to show signs of strength.

Continue Reading Below

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.698%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.661% Friday. Bond yields rise as prices fall. The yield had reached 2.727% earlier Monday morning, the highest since April 2014.

Some investors see a turning point approaching for the bond market as the potential for an increase in infrastructure spending on top of the $1.5 trillion in tax cuts enacted in December has the potential to boost activity in an economy already enjoying robust growth.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to undergo a change in leadership as Chairwoman Janet Yellen, who has helped guide central bank through a period of historic low interest rates, will preside over her final meeting this week. Policy makers have signaled their intention to raise interest rates three times this year, and some firms, including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., have forecast that the Fed may have to raise rates four times, as growth and inflation surge.

"The Treasury market's going to be taking it on the chin," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. "You've set yourself into a bear market."

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2018 09:57 ET (14:57 GMT)