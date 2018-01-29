Energy Down as Oil-Rig Tally Rises -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil-and-gas companies fell after another increase in the tally of active U.S. oil rigs. The U.S. oil-rig count rose by 12 in the week ended Jan. 19, bringing the total to 759, the highest since August, according to Friday's weekly survey from oil-services firm Baker Hughes.

In recent weeks, oil futures have hit multiyear highs because of the sense that years of oversupply was giving way to a more evenly balanced global oil market.

Exxon Mobil plans to spend $50 billion on its operations in the U.S. in the next five years, investments the oil giant said were "enhanced" by the American tax bill.

January 29, 2018 16:20 ET (21:20 GMT)