Dollar Resumes Slide After Rallying on Trump's Comments

The dollar took another leg down Friday, reversing a rally that had followed comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the currency would get stronger.

The U.S. dollar resumed its slide Friday, despite remarks from President Donald Trump that it would get stronger.

U.K. Economy in 2017 Grew at Slowest Pace in Five Years

The U.K. economy in 2017 grew at the slowest pace in five years, highlighting how Brexit means the country is not reaping the benefits of recent global growth.

Here's Where There Could Still Be Value in Global Stocks

Stocks are expensive, but global factories are suddenly running very hot. Investors still looking for an entry point might want to take a look at the big beneficiaries.

NYSE, Nasdaq Fighting to Keep Their Grip on the Stock Market's Close

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. are making a last-ditch effort to retain their grip on the crucial 4 p.m. closing auctions that determine end-of-day prices for thousands of stocks.

Japan Inflation Maintains Same Pace in December

Japan's core inflation rose for a 12th straight month in December but failed to gain any additional upward momentum, a reading that may temper recent speculation about possible monetary policy tightening in Japan.

Some BOJ Members Call for Assessment of Policy Effects

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members are concerned about side effects of the bank's current monetary easing measures, though they remain cautious about discussing an exit from stimulus measures, according to minutes of the December policy meeting.

China Issues Detailed Plan for Corporate Debt-Equity Swaps

China's regulators released a plan on Friday mapping ways for indebted companies to swap debt for equity, its latest effort to cut leverage in the world's second largest economy.

China Industrial Profit Growth Slowed in December

Profit growth at China's large industrial firms slowed for a third straight month, adding to recent signs of slowing momentum in the Chinese economy, official data showed Friday.

Fears Proposed Korea Tax Change Will Scare Off Foreign Investors

South Korea's plan to change the tax regime for foreign investors has sparked warnings it could throttle the flow of overseas money that has fueled the stock market's record highs.

January 26, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)