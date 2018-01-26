GDP Grew 2.6% at Year End, Extending Strong Stretch -- Update

The U.S. appears to have entered a stage of stronger economic growth, years into a historically modest expansion.

Gross domestic product, the value of goods and services produced in the U.S., rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday.

That failed to match the above-3% growth in the spring and summer quarters. But it was strong enough to extend one of the economy's best stretches in recent years. Output increased 2.5% in 2017, the most in three years, as American households and companies boosted spending broadly.

Output has risen an average of just over 2% during the expansion that began in mid-2009 -- the third-longest on record -- and has occasionally had bursts of stronger growth only to fall back to the modest trend. But with low unemployment, modest inflation, a booming stock market and renewed strength around the globe, the U.S. appears to be in a sustained pickup -- for now.

The report shows "the U.S. economy had plenty of momentum even before the tax cuts take effect this year," economist Michael Pearce of Capital Economics said in a note to clients, referring to a $1.5 trillion tax cut passed by Congress late last year. While warning "not to get carried away," he added: "It seems like nothing can go wrong for the U.S. economy in 2018."

President Donald Trump has pledged to return the economy to the above-3% growth it routinely posted during expansions in the 20th century. Few economists believe the economy can maintain such a pace these days, given an aging population and meager productivity gains.

But many believe 2018 will again be better than the 2% pace that has prevailed since the recession ended. A separate report Friday hinted at further increases in output, as orders at U.S. factories for long-lasting items known as durable goods rose 2.9% in December, driven by aircraft sales.

Driving the fourth-quarter burst in output was a solid increase in spending by Americans and businesses, whose spirits have risen sharply in recent years. Summer hurricanes also likely played a role, as consumers and firms who put off purchases during the storms made them up -- while also spending on repairs -- in the final three months of 2017.

Consumer spending rose at a 3.8% rate in the period, an increase last exceeded in late 2014. Spending on durable goods rose at the fastest rate since 2009. That likely reflects, in part, Americans buying new cars and other goods to replace items damaged in the storms.

A key category of business spending also broke out. Nonresidential fixed investment -- reflecting spending on commercial construction, equipment and software -- climbed at a 6.8% rate. For the year, such investment rose by a similar margin, posting the best 12-month gain in three years.

One factor that subtracted from growth: an expanding trade gap. While exports continued to rise in the fourth quarter, imports rose by a greater amount, as Americans stepped up purchases of foreign goods.

A measure of overall inflation rose at the fastest rate since 2011 but underlying inflation pressures remained subdued historically. The price index for personal-consumption expenditures rose at a 2.8% pace in the fourth quarter, in part due to higher oil prices. Core prices -- which exclude food and energy -- rose at 1.9% rate.

The current expansion, which began in mid-2009, is the third-longest on record and set to become the second-longest this spring. But it has also been stubbornly stuck in a modest pace, slower than the expansions in the 20th century.

Many economists expect the economy to maintain momentum this year, largely because of strong underlying growth but also due to the tax cuts passed last year.

