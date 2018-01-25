China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, January 25 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 441,566 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 13,595 13,695 13,565 13,610 13,615 -5 34 120
Apr-18 13,810 13,810 13,710 13,775 13,810 -35 16 102
May-18 13,785 13,900 13,700 13,810 13,780 30 393,930 488,396
Jun-18 13,870 13,935 13,860 13,865 13,885 -20 26 260
Jul-18 14,040 14,040 14,020 14,030 13,950 80 4 294
Aug-18 14,005 14,035 14,005 14,020 13,945 75 4 88
Sep-18 14,005 14,130 13,920 14,050 14,005 45 44,666 90,164
Oct-18 - - - 14,365 14,365 0 0 18
Nov-18 14,155 14,265 14,135 14,205 14,170 35 28 150
Jan-19 15,980 16,015 15,830 15,950 15,905 45 2,858 14,026
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 25, 2018 02:36 ET (07:36 GMT)