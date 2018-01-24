South Korea GDP Contracts 0.2% Sequentially in Fourth Quarter

South Korea's economy in the last three months of 2017 contracted from the previous quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis, taking the shine off annual growth figures that were slightly shy of an upgraded government target but still solid.

New Zealand Inflation Grows Less Than Expected in 4Q

Growth in New Zealand's consumer prices unexpectedly slowed in the final quarter of 2017 as a sharp drop in the price of retail goods outweighed the effect of more expensive gasoline and airfares.

Stock Market's Rising Tide Lifts Junk-Rated Bonds

The extra yield that investors demand to hold junk-rated corporate bonds has shrunk to its lowest level in more than a decade, marking another milestone in the U.S. economy's recovery from the financial crisis.

World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer Resigns

World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer has resigned, according to a memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Airline Shares Drop on Capacity Expansion Plans

Airline shares tumbled on Wednesday as investors fretted that United Continental Holdings Inc.'s expansion plans threatened profit margins and could spark a price war if other carriers follow suit.

Dollar Hits New Low After Mnuchin Says Weakness Aids Trade

The dollar dropped to its lowest point since late 2014 against a basket of leading global currencies following comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weaker greenback is good for trade.

Mnuchin Dismisses Concerns About Dollar, Trade

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin brushed off worries about the dollar Wednesday and expressed little concern over the decision by 11 Pacific Rim countries to forge a new commercial bloc that excludes the U.S.

Commerce Secretary Slams China for Protectionist Actions

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross accused Beijing of serving up protectionism under the guise of free trade, days after the U.S. imposed broad tariffs on solar cells and washing machines.

Pro-Business Populists Flummox Davos Man

The global elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos fear populist politicians like Donald Trump, but those politicians are one reason they are reveling in the best economy in years and an epic bull market, Greg Ip writes.

California, Trump Officials Weigh Vehicle-Emissions Rule Changes

California regulators and Trump administration officials met to discuss for the first time the prospect of changes to vehicle-emissions rules, a significant step in complex negotiations aimed at preventing a legal battle over future environmental regulations on cars and trucks.

January 24, 2018 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)