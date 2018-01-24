SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

General Electric Co. revealed securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices and said it is conducting "a deep review," including restating 2016 and 2017 financial results.

Teamsters Tell UPS: No Drones or Driverless Trucks

The Teamsters union and United Parcel Service are starting to negotiate one of the largest collective bargaining agreements in the U.S., and one of the union's initial demands is to prohibit the parcel giant from using drones or driverless trucks to deliver packages.

AT&T Chief Calls for New Rules for Carriers, Tech Firms

AT&T's CEO, in an open letter, called on Congress to clarify the repeal of net-neutrality rules while also imposing new regulations on tech titans such as Google and Facebook.

Qualcomm Hit With $1.23 Billion EU Fine for Apple Payments

Qualcomm was slapped with a $1.23 billion antitrust fine by the European Union for illegal payments it made to Apple for exclusively using its chips in smartphones and other products.

Comcast Profit Tops Estimates

Comcast increased profit beyond Wall Street's expectations, as the addition of broadband customers and growth at NBCUniversal helped offset another quarter of TV subscriber losses.

United Technologies Profit Hurt by Tax Charge

United Technologies's revenue rose in its latest quarter as commercial sales in Pratt & Whitney and its aerospace segment strengthened, but charges stemming from the new tax law dented the conglomerate's earnings

Starbucks 1Q Earnings: What to Watch

Analysts polled by FactSet expect profit of 57 cents per share for the quarter, compared with the 51 cents per share Starbucks reported a year ago.

SoftBank Tech Fund Leads $865 Million Investment in Construction Startup

Vision Fund is leading a group of investors with an $865 million bet on Katerra, a three-year-old Silicon Valley startup that aims to change how housing and commercial buildings are constructed by using an assembly line-like system to control every aspect of design and production.

Investors Pile Into World's Only Listed Ride-Hailing Company

Stock investors can't invest in Uber, but they can invest in Nasdaq-listed Yandex, owner of Russia's top ride-hailing platform. The terrain up for grabs is vast, the potholes legion.

Wall Street Shores Up Its Brokerage Game

Wall Street's efforts to reinvent the traditional brokerage business are starting to pay off, as latest financial results from Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch showed strength in fee-based revenue and a plateau in broker defections

January 24, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)