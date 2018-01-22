Chicago Fed Index Rose for December

Economic growth as measured by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index grew in December.

Bank of America: No More Free Checking for Customers With Low Balances

Bank of America has eliminated a free checking account popular with some lower-income customers, requiring them to keep more money at the bank to avoid a monthly fee.

AIG Strikes $5.56 Billion Deal to Acquire a Bermuda Insurer

American International Group is acquiring Bermuda-based insurer Validus Holdings for $5.56 billion, as its new chief executive makes good on a promise to reverse nearly a decade of shrinkage stemming from its near collapse in 2008.

Another Bank Posts Hit From U.S. Tax Reform-This Time It's UBS

The U.S. corporate tax overhaul pushed UBS into a fourth-quarter loss, the Swiss bank said even as it touted the plan's long-term benefits, making it the latest major bank to take an immediate hit from the legislation.

At 25, the ETF Has Grown Into a Behemoth

The first exchange-traded fund was born 25 years ago this week, enabling investors for the first time to buy or sell the S&P 500 index in a single publicly traded share.

UBS Catching Up to American Rivals With Buyback

UBS had more of a near-death experience than some. As a result, it has returned to health much more rapidly. Shareholders are benefiting with a big new buyback program.

Should Germany Be the New Model for European Banks?

Germany may be the worst place in Europe to be a bank. With about 1,600 banks, the sector is crowded and margins are low. Yet to many Germans, the copious credit this galaxy of banks makes available to businesses is a factor of their economy's success.

Foreign Companies Grapple With U.S. Tax Overhaul

Foreign companies are calculating whether the cost increases they will bear under the new U.S. tax law will outweigh the benefits of a lower corporate rate.

Sell in January? Why Treasurys Fall in Winter

A Wall Street adage holds investors should sell stocks in May and go away to avoid a summer market slump. For bondholders, that month could be January, one of the cruelest months for U.S. government bonds.

Wall Street Turns to Drive-By 'Appraisals'

Financial firms needing to assess thousands of homes are turning to a sort of drive-by valuation that is done more quickly and cheaply than a traditional appraisal in a process that is drawing criticism and scrutiny as some of the work gets outsourced to India.

