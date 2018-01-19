Keystone XL Pipeline Obtains Enough Shipper Commitments to Proceed

Continue Reading Below

TransCanada announced that it has received enough commitments from oil shippers to advance construction of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

Oil Hovers Near Three-Year Highs as Investors Parse Supply Data

Oil prices pared losses, as government data showing a larger-than-expected reduction in stockpiles outweighed increasing output from major oil producers.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Gasoline Supplies Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil and distillates fell for the week ended Jan. 12, while supplies of gasoline increased, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration. Crude supplies dropped by 6.9 million barrels, more than expected.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Experts Rank Last Year Among Warmest in Modern Times

Global temperatures simmered at near-record levels in 2017, even as the world cooled slightly with the waning of a powerful El Nino event that had driven recent warming to levels unprecedented in modern times, federal climate experts said Thursday.

OPEC Crude Production Rose in December

OPEC said its crude production rose by 42,000 barrels a day to average 32.42 million barrels a day in December amid a global effort to cut output.

Natural Gas Declines on Inventory Data

Natural-gas prices settled lower Thursday, after government data showed that U.S. stockpiles fell by less than analysts expected last week.

New Type of Cyberattack Targets Factory Safety Systems

Hackers who attacked a petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia last year gained control over a safety shut-off system that is critical in defending against catastrophic events.

Diesel Demand Boosted Crude, But May Now Hurt It

Robust demand for diesel has helped fuel the oil rally since the end of August-but the fuel's popularity could now hinder crude's further ascent.

BP Returns to a Northern Iraq Now Free of Islamic State

BP will return to northern Iraq for the first time since Islamic State swept through the region three years ago, potentially heralding a new era of stability in one of the world's most dangerous energy-production provinces.

Venezuela's Oil Production Is Collapsing

Venezuela's oil output is collapsing at an accelerating pace, deepening an economic and humanitarian crisis and increasing the chances the country will default on its debts.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2018 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)