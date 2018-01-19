ADM Has Made Takeover Approach to Bunge

Archer Daniels Midland has made a takeover approach to grain trader and processor Bunge, according to people familiar with the matter, setting up a possible bidding war with Glencore.

Facebook to Rank News Sources by Quality to Battle Misinformation

Facebook plans to start ranking news sources in its feed based on user evaluations of credibility, a major step in its effort to fight false and sensationalist information that will also push the company further into a role it has long sought to avoid-content referee.

Los Angeles Times Publisher to Go on Unpaid Leave of Absence

Ross Levinsohn, the publisher and chief executive of the Los Angeles Times, will take an unpaid leave of absence while parent company Tronc Inc. investigates allegations of workplace misconduct at his prior places of employment, a person familiar with the matter said

ADT Shares Fall Below IPO Price in Trading Debut

Shares of home-security company ADT traded below their initial public offering price in their market debut, further sucking air out of an offering already priced lower than anticipated.

Apple's Big Cash Winners: Shareholders

Apple announced a $38 billion tax windfall for the U.S. government this week, but the biggest beneficiary of the company's response to tax-system changes will likely be its shareholders.

Coca-Cola, Criticized for Plastic Bottles, Sets Recycling Goals

Coca-Cola said it wants to collect and recycle the equivalent of 100% of the packaging it puts out into the world by 2030.

Lincoln Financial to Buy Liberty Life Assurance for $3.3 Billion

Wealth adviser and insurer Lincoln Financial Group on Friday said it agreed to buy Liberty Life Assurance Co. of Boston from Liberty Mutual Insurance Group for $3.3 billion.

Facebook Loses Its Field Commander in China

Facebook's campaign to re-enter China has hit another setback with the departure of a veteran executive who had been leading efforts to improve relations with Chinese government leaders.

How a Quant Activist Shook Up Lowe's

Lowe's said it is appointing two new board members-including a pioneer of activist investing-after talks with hedge-fund firm D.E. Shaw.

Google and China's Tencent Find Being Friends Has Benefits

Google and Tencent will license each other's technology patents, a deal that could help the former broaden its toehold in China and accelerate the global expansion of the latter.

January 19, 2018 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)