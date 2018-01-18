Nestle Nominates Three New Independent Directors to Board

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) has put forth three candidates to serve as independent directors on its board of directors, the company said Thursday.

The nominees are Inditex Chief Executive Pablo Isla, Adidas AG (ADS.XE) Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted, and Kimberly Ross, the former chief financial officer at Baker Hughes

An election is scheduled for April 12 at the Swiss company's annual general meeting, when three current directors--Andreas Koopmann, Steven G. Hoch, and Naina Lal Kidwai--will leave the board.

"The Board also proposes the individual re-election of the chairman and the other current members of the board," Nestle said.

"Each of these nominees brings a unique depth of experience and expertise that will be directly relevant to Nestle," the company said in a statement.

