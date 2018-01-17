Iran Says Airbus Purchases Are in Doubt Due to Trump Stance -Reports

Iran said multibillion-dollar deals it has made for Airbus planes hang in the balance because of U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on a multiparty nuclear deal, AFP reports, citing an Iranian news agency.

--"Considering Mr. Trump's stance on pulling out of the JCPOA [nuclear deal], we must make sure that the licenses will remain valid...regardless of any decision taken by U.S.," deputy transport minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan told the reformist ILNA news agency.

--Mr. Kashan said Iran won't make down payments so long as uncertainty isn't resolved, according to the report.

January 17, 2018 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)