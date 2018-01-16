What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 16, 2018).

Banks working on Spotify's unusual public share listing stand to collect a fraction of the fees underwriters typically charge in big IPOs.

The dollar hit its lowest level in more than three years, as economic growth accelerates overseas.

Platinum producers are investing millions in ads, hoping a new generation of jewelry buyers in Asia can save the industry.

As coal and nuclear power plants around the U.S. close, the number of people employed in making electricity is shrinking.

Fiat Chrysler has no plans to sell off its Jeep business or split up the company, Marchionne said.

Boeing and Airbus built more jets last year than ever, but not enough to lessen their backlogs and ease supply-line strain.

Royal Dutch Shell is giving up on its last oil fields in Iraq, leaving a dwindling Middle East footprint.

Oil prices have surged more than 50% since the summer, as investors reassess the threat from U.S. shale producers.

SoftBank said it may list shares of its Japanese cellphone operator, which could raise nearly $20 billion.

Lego Group is teaming up with China's Tencent Holdings to develop online games for children.

Subaru is projecting a bump in 2018 sales to American car buyer.

