Pension Sues Canadian Banks Alleging Manipulation of Rate

A Colorado pension fund is suing Canada's top six banks and three other lenders for allegedly manipulating a key Canadian lending rate.

Trouble Ahead for the Treasury Market

Inflation, less central bank bond buying, an increase in supply-there are plenty of reasons for Treasury yields to go a lot higher this year.

Uproar as South Korea Plans Cryptocurrency Crackdown

Government attempts to tighten control over cryptocurrency trading are sparking a fierce public backlash in South Korea, with a petition on the official website of the presidential office gathering 200,000 signatures.

China Lends CNY398 Bln via Medium-Term Lending Facility- PBOC

China's central bank said it lent 398 billion yuan ($61.7 billion) to banks through its medium-term lending facility on Monday. The interest rate of the lending facility in one-year maturities was 3.25%.

Bank of Japan's $50 Billion Question: When to Stop Buying Stocks

The Bank of Japan, after goosing Japanese share prices with a $50-billion-a-year program of stock purchases, now confronts a decision facing many other developed country central banks: when to stop.

These Bank of America Warrants Are Finally Worth Something

It seemed so unlikely a few years ago, investors weren't willing to bet a dime on it. But on Friday, Bank of America's stock price reached $30.79, the price needed for some esoteric securities to have any value. Now, some are sitting on huge gains.

Don't Expect Citi to Report Profits

Citigroup's results will likely be overwhelmed this quarter by a giant one-time tax bill. Here's what to expect when the bank reports Tuesday.

World Bank Unfairly Influenced Its Own Competitiveness Rankings

The World Bank's chief economist said it repeatedly changed the methodology of one of its flagship economic reports over several years in ways that were unfair and misleading.

Banks Upbeat as Taxes Muddy Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. posted fourth-quarter earnings that were roiled by the recent tax overhaul but forecast the changes would bolster future profits and stoke the broader U.S. economy.

How Much New Investor Cash Did BlackRock Attract in 2017? $1 Billion a Day

The world's largest asset manager reached a new milestone during 2017: the equivalent of $1 billion of new client cash every day.

