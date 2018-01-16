India's GAIL renegotiates LNG deal with Gazprom -Reuters

India-based gas utility company GAIL (India) Ltd. (532155.BY) has renegotiated the terms of a long-term liquefied natural gas purchase deal with Gazprom PJSC (GAZP.RS), Reuters reports.

--GAIL signed a deal with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore in 2012 to buy 2.5 million tons of LNG a year and supplies are scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2018, according to Reuters.

--India has been leveraging its position as one of the biggest energy consumers to strike better bargains for its companies, Reuters reports.

January 16, 2018 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)