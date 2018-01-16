Comcast to Use More Amazon Web Services

Comcast Corp. will expand its use of Amazon.com Inc.'s cloud services.

Amazon on Tuesday said that Comcast had selected Amazon Web Services as the cable provider's preferred public cloud infrastructure provider.

Comcast will expand its use of the cloud service by migrating material workloads and building new applications on the platform. Comcast already uses the service at both its cable unit and NBCUniversal.

