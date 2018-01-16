BP to Book $1.7 Billion Charge for Deepwater Horizon Claims

BP PLC (BP.LN) said Tuesday that it expects to book a $1.7 billion post-tax non-operating charge in its 2017 fourth-quarter results for claims associated with the Deepwater Horizon court-supervised settlement program.

The oil company said the court-supervised settlement program, established as part of the class action related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, is now approaching its closure.

Cash payments in 2018 related to the Deepwater Horizon case will be around $3 billion, the company said, compared with its third-quarter estimate of more than $2 billion.

The charge is fully manageable within BP's existing financial framework, the company said.

