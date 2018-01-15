Safran's Zodiac Takeover Bid Will Close Jan. 31, Regulator Says

French aerospace supplier Safran SA's (SAF.FR) takeover bid for Zodiac Aerospace (ZC.FR) will be closed on Jan. 31, France's market watchdog said Monday.

The Autorite des Marches Financiers said that the date was set after the acquisition was approved by Brazil's antitrust agency, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economica.

Safran will publish the final value of the acquisition on Jan. 17, the French regulator said.

