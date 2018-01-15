Gas Natural Launches a New Commercial Brand in Spain

Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC) said Monday that it is launching a new brand for its gas commercial-distribution activities in Spain called NEDGIA.

NEDGIA has more than 5.3 million supply points and more than 51,000 kilometers of networks in 1,100 municipalities across Spain.

The new brand reflects the future of the energy sector, including new technologies, renewable energy, air quality and new-gas utilization, the company said.

