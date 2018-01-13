What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 13, 2018).

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo reported results that were roiled by the tax overhaul, but forecast the changes will bolster profitability as soon as this year.

Digital publishers are reckoning with the potential impact of Facebook's planned changes to its news feed.

Pickens is closing his energy hedge fund, citing his health and weak results.

Consumer prices posted a modest rise for December, while retail sales registered solid growth.

Wal-Mart Stores is planning to cut more than 1,000 corporate jobs.

Stocks capped the week with records. The Dow rose 228.46 points to 25803.19.

Facebook COO Sandberg and Twitter CEO Dorsey are leaving Disney's board.

Visa will stop requiring customers' signatures for card transactions.

BlackRock took in a record $367.3 billion in 2017, as assets topped $6 trillion.

