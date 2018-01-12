Qualcomm Subsidiary Extends Tender Offer Again

Qualcomm Inc. said Friday that its subsidiary is extending the length of its tender offer to buy NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The offer, from Qualcomm River Holdings B.V., will now expire Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. The deal was announced in 2016 and its length has been extended numerous times.

Broadcom Ltd. has been trying to buy Qualcomm in a hostile takeover of the company.

Shares of NXP were flat premarket. Shares of Qualcomm rose 0.4%

January 12, 2018 08:03 ET (13:03 GMT)