U.S. Stocks on Track to Set New Records

Shares of banks climbed following a flurry of earnings reports and retailers continued to rally, hurtling major U.S. indexes toward a trifecta of records.

U.S. Extends Iran Deal, Issues Sanctions

The Trump administration extended sanctions relief under the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, keeping the deal intact for at least another several months, but said it would issue no more such waivers as it negotiates a modified deal.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 this week to 752, Baker Hughes reported.

Consumer Prices, Retail Sales Bolster Economic Outlook

A modest rise in consumer prices in December and solid growth in retail sales bolstered expectations that inflation is firming after a long run of softness and that U.S. economic growth ended 2017 on a robust note.

U.S. Retail Sales End 2017 on Solid Footing

Spending at U.S. retailers rose in December for the fourth consecutive month, capping the strongest year for sales growth since 2014.

Merkel Edges Closer to Fourth Term as German Chancellor

Angela Merkel took a big step toward clinching a fourth term as Germany's chancellor when her conservative party and its center-left rivals agreed on the broad lines of a renewed alliance.

Weidmann to Push for Steady Reduction of ECB Stimulus

German central bank chief Jens Weidmann said he will continue to push for a steady reduction of the European Central Bank's stimulus as the eurozone's inflation rate picks up.

Growing Appetites Fuel Record U.S. Meat Production

America is producing more meat than ever. Farmers and meatpackers produced a record 99.7 billion pounds of red meat and poultry in 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates. They are on track for an even bigger slaughter this year.

Steven Mnuchin Unsure if Bill Needed to Shore Up Tax Law

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said it isn't clear whether Congress will need to take up a bill to make technical corrections to the sweeping new tax law that took effect this month.

U.S. Cites 'Notorious Markets' in China, Russia for Suspect Goods

The Trump administration targeted markets in Russia, China and other countries for allegedly turning a blind eye to the sale of counterfeit goods and other intellectual-property violations.

January 12, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)