LukOil PJSC Plans to Establish Share-Buyback Program

Lukoil PJSC (LKOH.MZ) said Friday that it plans to establish a share-buyback program as a means of distributing capital to shareholders.

The Russian energy company said it has made the plans as part of its new strategic development program, set to run from 2018 until 2027.

Key priorities for 2018 include cost optimization, efficiency improvements, attainment of key performance indicators, and an accident-free performance, the company said.

January 12, 2018 05:44 ET (10:44 GMT)