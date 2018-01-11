What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 11, 2018).

Pakistani officials warned that a U.S. suspension of security aid will push their country closer to China, Washington's main rival for influence in Asia.

South Korea's leader acknowledged policy differences with the U.S., but credited Trump for helping bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table.

Two senior senators said immigration negotiations in Congress wouldn't be stalled by an injunction temporarily barring the cancellation of DACA.

Immigration agents swarmed nearly 100 7-Eleven stores nationwide, arresting 21 employees suspected of being in the country illegally.

Russian billionaire Deripaska sued Manafort, alleging Manafort and a partner misappropriated at least $18.9 million of funds the magnate had invested.

Rep. Issa said he plans to retire at the end of this term, bolstering Democrats' hopes of picking up another House seat in California.

The IRS will struggle to implement the new tax law without more funding, according to the agency's in-house public advocate.

The death toll from Southern California mudslides rose to 17, as rescue workers searched for at least 17 missing people.

Catalonia's two main separatist parties agreed to support the re-election of ousted leader Puigdemont as president.

