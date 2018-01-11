Tivo Files Another Patent Lawsuit Against Comcast

Tivo Corp. (TIVO) on Thursday said its Rovi Corp. unit filed an additional patent lawsuit against Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), alleging the cable provider's X1 platform infringes on Tivo's technology.

Tivo said the X1 platform infringes on technology like pausing and resuming shows on different devices, restarting live programming, advanced DVR recording features and search & voice functionality.

In November, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Comcast set-top boxes violated a different set of patents following a complaint from Tivo. In 2016, Rovi, which has since bought and renamed itself to Tivo, filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against Comcast after failing to come to terms on a new licensing agreement related to the technology.

Shares of Tivo rose 0.7% in pre-market trading, while shares of Comcast were inactive.

Write to Austen Hufford at Austen.Hufford@wsj.com

January 11, 2018 08:46 ET (13:46 GMT)