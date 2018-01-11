Tech Up As Investors Chase Momentum - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up as traders bet the sector could maintain its upward momentum.

The tech sector in general, and large tech stocks in particular, have led the bull market for much of the last eight years, but recently investors have fretted over the valuations in the sector.

The state of New Jersey will provide billions of dollars of incentives to entice Amazon.com to locate its second headquarters in the state's largest city of Newark.

Qualcomm is set to clinch conditional European Union antitrust approval for its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, as soon as next week, The Wall Street Journal reported.

