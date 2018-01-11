U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

Continue Reading Below

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remains low, signaling a strong labor market that is likely to continue tightening in 2018.

ECB May Change Investor Guidance on Strong Eurozone Recovery

The European Central Bank might change its guidance to investors early this year to better reflect the eurozone's robust economic recovery, according to the minutes of the bank's December meeting.

Stocks Steady After Stumble; Bonds Rebound

World stocks steadied after their first setback of 2018 as benchmark Treasury yields fell for the first time in six sessions.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Producer Prices Fall for First Time Since 2016

U.S. producer prices fell 0.1% in December, declining for the first time in more than a year, suggesting inflation remains subdued despite a steady economy.

What's the Market Impact of Rising Treasury Yields?

Investors have been selling U.S. government bonds, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in nearly 10 months. Here are some of the repercussions from that move.

Bitcoin Plunges as South Korea Crafts Crypto Crackdown

Bitcoin prices tumbled as much as 13.7% Thursday, as a top official from South Korea said the government is preparing a bill to ban the trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges.

An Alleged Theft of a Billion-Dollar Fund Grips ETF World

The alleged theft of exchange-traded funds worth $1.4 billion has raised the unusual question of who actually owns an ETF and has highlighted the industry's complex behind-the-scenes mechanics.

Oil Extends Gains Ahead of Trump Iran Decision

Crude prices hit a fresh three-year high ahead of a U.S. decision on whether to extend temporary waivers on sanctions against Iran.

Beijing Denies Considering Changes on U.S. Treasurys Holdings

China's foreign exchange regulator Thursday denied a news report that alleged the government was considering winding down purchases of U.S. Treasurys.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)